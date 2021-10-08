Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $545.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $577.66 and a 200 day moving average of $899.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

