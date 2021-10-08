Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.