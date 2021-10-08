Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 417,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 79,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

