Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 666 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 447,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

