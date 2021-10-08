J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JDWPF. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue cut J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $15.17.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.