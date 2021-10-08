IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.06

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 12460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

