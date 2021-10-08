IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.06

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 12460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
