ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 104.88 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.07. ITV has a one year low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

