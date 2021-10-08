iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.19 and last traded at C$31.45. Approximately 10,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.83.

