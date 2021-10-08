iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. 171,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

