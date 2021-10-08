iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,953.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,502,000 after buying an additional 380,509 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7,409.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

