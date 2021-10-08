iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 761,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

