iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.16. 55,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

