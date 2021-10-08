iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.