ironSource (NYSE:IS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,054,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

