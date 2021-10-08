INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

INVO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,382. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.04.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.