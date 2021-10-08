Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Invitae were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

