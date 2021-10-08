Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

