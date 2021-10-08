Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,128% compared to the typical volume of 1,273 put options.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

RL stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 880,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

