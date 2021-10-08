Investors Purchase High Volume of Accolade Call Options (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 657% compared to the average daily volume of 281 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

