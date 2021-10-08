Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

