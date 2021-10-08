Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $76.88. Approximately 2,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.