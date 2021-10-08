Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.54% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $81.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

