Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $42.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.