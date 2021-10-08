Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.82 and last traded at $151.36. Approximately 21,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91.

