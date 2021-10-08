InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE IPVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

