International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 176.82 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.32.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.