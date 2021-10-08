Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.40. 3,349,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

