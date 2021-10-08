Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $134.78, but opened at $131.55. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $121.52, with a volume of 6,394 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after buying an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

