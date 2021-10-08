Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 303,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

