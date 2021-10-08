Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $192.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 995,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $301.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

