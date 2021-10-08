Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 216,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 99,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

NYSE NSP opened at $120.51 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

