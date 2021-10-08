Insight Enterprises (NSIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) recently:

10/7/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

9/30/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.36 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

