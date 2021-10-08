Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Sells 25,426 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 79,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,416. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

