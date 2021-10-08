Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $232,128.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

