Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Sells $8,579,900.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.