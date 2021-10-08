Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Sells $8,579,900.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Novavax stock opened at $165.68 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
