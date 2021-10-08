Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $783,506.67 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $472.87 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

