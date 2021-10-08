Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,305,480.88 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $472.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.