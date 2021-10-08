Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $32,593.20 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22.
- On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00.
Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
