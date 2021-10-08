Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells $32,593.20 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22.

On Monday, August 16th, W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

