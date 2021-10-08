Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRTX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.92. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

