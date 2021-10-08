Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $595,819.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48.

Cable One stock opened at $1,834.31 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,969.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,874.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cable One by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

