Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $1,755,166.80 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.