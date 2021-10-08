Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Sells $119,029.32 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

