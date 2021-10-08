Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. 12,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 19,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

