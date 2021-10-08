Injective Protocol Price Reaches $11.79 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $385.07 million and $57.09 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.79 or 0.00021612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

