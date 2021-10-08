ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

