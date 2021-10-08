ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.75 ($14.99).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

