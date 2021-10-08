InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 40,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

