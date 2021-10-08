Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 3,091,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,094. The company has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.