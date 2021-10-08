Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 2.4%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, America and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.