Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA)’s stock price dropped 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 28,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.